Target shoppers can get 20% off a future purchase when spending $50 or more

Target is currently offering 20% off a future purchase when you spend $50 or more on qualifying items. Note: The discount will apply to a future purchase between 12/3-12/14 and will be delivered via email. This is a great way to save if you’re planning to take advantage of any Target deals, especially the $237.50 10.2-inch iPad that’s currently going on right now. If you were to pick up Apple’s latest iPad right now, not only will you save nearly $100 on Apple’s latest iPad, but also score 20% off a future purchase at the same time. Be sure to hit up our Black Friday or Target guides to get the scoop on all of the latest deals.

Your $50 purchase must be made in a single transaction on Friday 11/29/2019 between 12:00am PT and 11:59pm PT. Qualifying online guests will receive coupon via email after order is placed. Target reserves the right to cancel coupon if the online order is cancelled. The $50 qualifying purchase will be calculated after all other discounts are applied. Limit one 20% off coupon per guest. Your coupon will be redeemable December 3-December 14, 2019 for one shopping trip in Target stores or on Target.com. Some exclusions apply.

