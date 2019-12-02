Save up to 50% on Roomba and Ecovacs robotic vacuums with deals from $190

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 891 Connected Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for around $380, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $80, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. A three-stage cleaning system, 90-minute runtime, and Auto-Adjust cleaning head are some of the most notable features for this Roomba. Plus, iRobot’s 891 isn’t just an exemplary autonomous cleaning option, but thanks to Alexa and smartphone control, is an effortless one as well. There’s also a built-in direct detection sensor which is said to ensure areas are thoroughly cleaned. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 620 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, its Cyber Monday Deals are taking up to 50% off a pair of Ecovacs DEEBOT robotic vacuums. Of these two, the standout falls to ECOVACS’ OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming & Mopping Robot at $349.99. As far as notable inclusions here go, you’ll find smart laser navigation, a 110-minute runtime, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. You’ll also be able to score the DEEBOT 661 for $189.99, down from $380.

Looking for amore traditional way to keep the floors in tip top shape? Just $100 scores you Dyson’s HEPA-filtration equipped V7 Handheld Vacuum.

iRobot Roomba 891 Connected Robot Vacuum features:

Connect to CLEAN from anywhere with the advanced cleaning performance of the Roomba® 891 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot. An advanced Triple-Stage Cleaning System with Edge-Sweeping brush loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, debris and hair with 5x more power** for increased cleaning performance. The Roomba® 891 vacuuming robot includes high-performance tangle-free brushes that are engineered to pick up hair and debris without getting tangled. Clean and schedule anytime, from anywhere using the iRobot HOME App.

