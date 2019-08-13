ECOVACS is one of our favorite robotic vacuum companies. Their products have generally been on the more affordable side of the spectrum, but with the company’s latest announcement, they’re making an entrance into the high-end realm. The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 and 950 are the latest from the company, sporting “up to 200 minutes” of runtime and 2-in-1 vacuum/mopping features. Keep reading to learn more.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 and 950

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 and 950 robotic vacuums and mops share quite a few similarities. You’ll find the same Smart Navi 3.0 Laser Mapping and Navigation technology on both. This gives the robotic vacuums “enhanced mobility for crossing obstacles and cleaning hard-to-reach areas”, offering an enhanced design that promises you a completely automated cleaning experience. Plus, the vacuums are only 3.7-inches tall, which is the “thinnest robot body of its kind”.

Jonathan Tang, Vice President, Head of Global Business at ECOVACS said;

“ECOVACS ROBOTICS designed DEEBOT OZMO 920 and DEEBOT OZMO 950 to meet growing consumer demand for a smarter, more affordable vacuum and mopping robot. Our combination of navigation technology, energy-efficiency, longer battery life for bigger homes, and new designs for the robots to enhance mobility and cleaning efficiency ensure a “Nothing Missed” experience in home cleanliness or in the amount of quality time with the ones you love.”

You’ll also find multi-floor mapping technology in both vacuums that scan and store multiple maps of a house’s different levels, making sure that nothing is missed during the vacuum’s routine cleaning. The robots can even customize their cleaning process while identifying the map for the current location, giving you a more precise clean.

More than just a vacuum

These vacuums don’t just suck, but they also mop. With 240ml water tanks and an electronically controlled water pump, your vacuums will be able to mop at four different levels.

This helps the vacuum cleaner more efficiently, as they’ll be able to get rid of dried-on messes that other models would just brush over.

Smart, yet automated

Both the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 and 950 robotic vacuums are compatible with Alexa and Assistant, giving you voice control over your cleaning. This isn’t where the smarts end, however. You can also schedule cleaning times, so your vacuums will run when you’re not home. If a mess occurs outside of the scheduled cleaning time, just ask your favorite voice assistant.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 outlasts the competition

Where the 950 model outshines the competition is with its massive battery. It offers a 5200mAh battery, which gives it the ability to clean up to 2,150 square feet on a single charge (or about 200 minutes of runtime). This is a huge upgrade from the normal 90-100 minutes that a vacuum offers or even the extended 130 minutes that the 920 offers. To put that into perspective, your DEEBOT OZMO 950 can run for about 3 hours and 20 minutes before it needs a recharge.

Pricing and availability

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 is available for pre-order on Amazon at $699.99 shipped, while the 950 will set you back $799.99. Both units are slated to be released August 16th.

