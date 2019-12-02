Now is a better time than any to subscribe to Disney+, get one year at $10 off

Disney is getting in on the Cyber Monday fanfare today by offering a one-year subscription to its Disney+ streaming service for $59.99. You’ll normally pay $70 for 12 months of access, with today’s deal marking one of the first times we’ve seen the new service on sale aside from a launch promotion. If you’re ineligible for the Verizon promotion, this is your ticket to locking in the service at a discount. Disney+ packs a massive library of content including the entire Disney collection, Pixar films, the MCU, and even the Simpsons. Plus, you’ll find a batch of original shows like The Mandalorian, The Imagineering Story, and more. So if you want to see what all the fuss over Baby Yoda is, then now is your chance to score some savings along the way. Learn more about the service in our announcement coverage.

If you’re looking for a new device to watch all of the Disney content on the big screen, then you’re in luck. Whether you’re in the Amazon or Google ecosystem, both company’s rosters of respective streaming devices are on sale for Cyber Monday. So that means you can bring home Fire TV starting at $20, as well as Chromecast from $25.

Disney+ details:

