Following Amazon’s roster of smart speakers receiving prices cut ahead of the holidays, Google’s lineup of Assistant-enabled devices are now getting in on the savings too. At Walmart right now you can score the Google Home Mini in a variety of colors for $19. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. That’s down from its original $49 and one of the best prices we’ve seen to date on the compact speaker. Whether you’re looking to enjoy multi-room audio, command smart home devices, or leverage the speaker for something else, today’s offer makes it easy to expand your Assistant setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 18,000 customers. Head below for other Google Nest Cyber Monday deals on Assistant speakers, smart home accessories and more.

Walmart is also continuing its roster of Assistant device deals with the Google Nest Mini for $29. Find it at BuyDig as well with free shipping using code BDEXPRESS. Usually $49, this second-generation speaker was just released earlier this fall and is now down to the best price we’ve tracked. Compared to the $19 Home Mini, here we uncovered enhanced speakers and other upgrades in our review.

Also available today is Google’s top-of-the-line Chromecast Ultra Streaming Media Player for $49 at Walmart and BuyDig. Usually you’d pay $69, with today’s offer saving you 29% and beating our previous mention by $6. With 4K support and Stadia support, this is a compelling option for bringing your TV into the Assistant ecosystem. You can also score the latest Chromecast for $25 at Walmart, down from $35. Score Chromecast bundled with a Home Mini in Google’s Smart TV Kit for $35. Buying both would normally cost you $44 right now.

Google’s new Nest Wifi System is also receiving its first discount, with the three-piece kit dropped to $289 from $349 at Walmart. You can also grab a single router for $149 (Reg. $169).

Right now you can bundle a Google Home Max and Google Home Mini for $188 when both are added to your cart via the on-page Buy Together & Save promotion. That’s $30 under buying both separately right now and one of the best we’ve seen.

For something a bit different, Walmart offers the Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Android TV Streamer for $39.99 shipped. Also includes a $10 VUDU credit with purchase as well. Regularly $60, today’s deal is $10 off the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen from a value-perspective. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home.

