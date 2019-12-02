H&R Block Tax Software sees Cyber Monday discount to $22.50 at Amazon

- Dec. 2nd 2019 12:46 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State 2019 with 4% refund bonus offer for $22.49. You’ll have your choice of a digital download on Mac and PC or a physical disc. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. This software typically sells for between $35 and $45. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Skip the expensive fees this year and pull together your taxes at home. H&R Block provides step-by-step guidance with a system that “quickly imports your W-2, 1099, 1098, and last year’s personal tax return.” H&R Block has solid ratings across the board at Amazon.

You'll find even more app deals in our constantly-updating guide throughout Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday season.

H&R Block Tax Software Deluxe + State features:

  • Five free federal e-files and unlimited federal preparation and printing
  • One state program download included – a $39.95 value
  • Guidance on maximizing mortgage interest and real estate tax deductions
  • Reporting assistance on income from investments, stock options, home sales, and retirement
  • Quickly import your W-2, 1099, 1098, last year’s personal tax return
  • Free live product help via chat – or get tax help from a tax expert for a fee
  • Help Center has more than 13,000 articles, frequently asked questions, and tips in case you get stuck while preparing your taxes
  • Must allocate all or a portion of Federal refund to Amazon.com Gift Card to receive 4% Refund Bonus

