Segway electric scooters hit new all-time lows in this Amazon Gold Box

- Dec. 2nd 2019 4:05 am ET

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is offering 35% off electric scooters, bikes, and more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at $12.50 on various accessories, but our top pick is the Segway Ninebot ES1 Electric Kick Scooter for $384.99. As a comparison, it holds very steady at $549 via Amazon with this limited time offer delivering a new all-time low at the online giant. Segway brings it all together with this electric scooter, including a lightweight design that can handle a maximum load of 220-pounds. You’ll be able to cruise around at a maximum speed of 15.5MPH with a total range of 15-miles as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Other notable deals include:

Those interested in high-end electric skateboards won’t want to miss the Boosted Boards Cyber Monday sale that takes 25% off just about every model.

Segway ES1 Electric Kick Scooter features:

  • Safe & smooth riding: equipped with Large, lightweight, and shock absorbent solid tires provide an ideal balance of speed, precision, and comfort for long-distance riding; anti breaking system, cruise control ensures braking safety
  • Upgraded version: with a upgraded more powerful motor of 300W, Max 700W, Segway ES1 Gen2 can reach to 15. 5 mph (25Km/H), travel up to 15. 5 miles (25 km) and accommodate a max load of 220 lbs. (100 kg).
  • Lightweight & foldable: with a total weight of 24. 9 lbs. (11. 3 kg) and the one click folding system, the Segway ES1 Gen2 kick scooter can be carried with one hand, making it the perfect lightweight travel companion.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

