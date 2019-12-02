Take 30% off Wemo’s 3-Way Smart HomeKit Light Switch at a new low of $35

Amazon currently offers the Wemo 3-Way Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Light Switch for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 30%, is $10 under previous discounts we’ve spotted, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Helmed by the inclusion of HomeKit support, Wemo’s Light Switch also integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and other smart home platforms. Alongside sporting 3-way lighting capabilities, other notable inclusions here are the ability to set schedules, have lights turn on and off to give the appearance that you’re home, and more. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those who don’t need the 3-way capabilities can grab the standard edition of Wemo’s Light Switch for $33 right now at Amazon. You’ll not only save a little extra compared to the lead deal, but enjoy nearly the entire same suite of features.

The smart lighting deals don’t end there today, as we’re still seeing plenty of Cyber Monday Philips Hue deals from $20. Today’s Gold Box is also filled with smart home deals from brands like TP-Link, Yale, and more.

Wemo 3-Way Smart HomeKit Light Switch features:

The Wemo 3-Way Smart Light Switch can replace traditional 3-way switches commonly found in hallways or stairwells, where two switches control the same light. This smart light switch connects to your existing home WiFi network to provide wireless control of your lights – with no subscription or hub required. Now compatible with 3-way light configurations, the Smart Light Switch can be installed almost anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!