While we’ve bee seeing some Philips Hue deals trickle in over the past day or so (more on that below), Philips Hue direct is now getting in on the action with some enticing bundle offers and straight cash discounts. One standout is on the White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit with an 80-inch Outdoor Lightstrip for $239.98 shipped. Down from $290, today’s offer saves you $50 and is a great way to dive into the ecosystem. Not only are you getting four multicolor HomeKit light bulbs, but also the outdoor lightstrip. Shop the rest of the Philips Hue deals right here, or head below for additional offers from Amazon, Best Buy, and Target starting at $20.

Other notable Philips Hue deals include:

Target is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Lightstrip Plus bundled with a $35 gift card for $79.99 shipped. REDCard members can save an extra 5%, bringing the price down to $75.99. Today’s offer is good for a 30% discount assuming you’ll use the Target credit down the road and is the best value we’ve seen in 2019. For comparison, the Amazon all-time low places it at $50, with this offer besting that by $9. Whether you’re looking to add a pop of color to your desk, ambient backlighting for your TV or whatever else, the Hue LightStrip Plus is an essential for any smart home. I personally use one behind my monitor, which helps liven up the home office. Over 3,600 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Amazon offers the Philips Hue White LED Smart Button Starter Kit bundled with Echo Dot for $99.99 shipped. Having dropped from $135, today’s offer is one of the best values we’ve seen on the the newly-released Smart Button bundles. Included here is the Hue Bridge, Smart Button and dimmable White bulbs, as well as the Alexa speaker. Rate 3.7/5 stars. Find more Philips Hue deals below.

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the previous generation Philips Hue Go for $59.99 shipped. Also available direct. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer is $4 under our previous mention and one of the best we’ve seen this year. I personally have several of these in my setup, and use them for illuminating a shelf. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. You can also grab the Hue Dimmer Kit for $20 via Best Buy’s eBay store or direct. Usually selling for $35, today’s offer is $1 below the best price we’ve seen prior and a new all-time low.

Another Philips Hue promotion available at Target right now nets you a $55 credit when you buy the Four-Bulb White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $199.99. That’ll drop down to $189.99 for REDCard members. With the added gift card value, today’s offer is $7 below the best Amazon offer of the year. This bundle includes four color bulbs and the HomeKit compatible bridge, giving you everything needed to get started. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 715 customers.

Those looking to expand their Hue setup in other ways are in luck, as the Color Ambiance Bulb has already dropped to its Black Friday price at $35 (30% off), plus more from $30.

