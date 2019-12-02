A new Amazon low strikes Wyze Cam V2 with Sense Starter Kit, now $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Wyze Cam V2 + Sense Starter Kit for $39.99 shipped. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. It just so happens that I just bought into the Wyze ecosystem and this full-blown kit is precisely why. Having recently purchased a second home, I wanted to always be able to keep an eye on it and be alerted if anything were to go wrong. I picked up several of these kits, each of which includes a camera, one motion and two window/door sensors. Going this route I was able to inexpensively arm all my doors and windows with sensors and strategically place security cameras to capture what happens if a sensor is unexpectedly tripped. I bought a microSD card for each camera, ensuring that any footage captured inside my home remains off the cloud completely private. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our release coverage.

If you’d like to keep footage completely offline, now’s an excellent time to pick up a Samsung 32GB microSD Card for $5. This will provide two days of continuous recording that is kept local and not stored in the cloud.

If you liked this deal, there’s a good chance your curiosity will be piqued by today’s YI home security and dash camera Amazon Gold Box. Prices are up to 40% off and deals start from just $29.

Wyze Cam V2 + Sense Starter Kit features:

About this bundle: Wyze Sense piggybacks off Wyze Cam’s WiFi connection making setup extra simple. Wyze Sense comes with a WiFi bridge that easily plugs into the back of Wyze Cam and can support up to 100 Wyze sensors. The WiFi bridge has signal range that will work throughout most US homes. One bridge is included with this bundle.

