YI home security and dash cameras up to 40% off today with deals from $29

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, YI Technology via Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of its smart home and dash cameras with deals from $29 shipped. One standout is on its Smart Dash Cam for $32.49. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 35% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new 2019 low. With the ability to record at 1080p60, this dash cam also has a wide angle lens for keeping an eye on three lanes at once. It sports a 2.7-inch screen for playing back trips, as well as a G-sensor for automatically recording footage. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to sync YI’s dash cam with a companion app as well. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More below.

Other notable YI deals include:

For more smart home gear, don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale that has options from TP-Link, Yale, and more from $11.50.

YI Smart Dash Cam features:

Full coverage of three lanes. The powerful F1.8 aperture combined with an extremely powerful 3.0μm x 3.0μm image sensor guarantees excellent pictures even at night. Brings you up to date and has optimized detection algorithms. Drive safer thanks to lane departure warnings in real time.The camera’s emergency detection automatically records events when a collision is detected using G-sensor technology.

