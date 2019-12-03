We certainly saw an impressive array of game console offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we aren’t done just yet. The illusive red Mario Joy-Con Edition of Nintendo Switch isn’t easy to come by at a discount. In fact, it did not appear in any of last week’s festivities and has almost never gone on sale, before now that is. Walmart is offering the new model Nintendo Switch with Mario Red Joy-Con and a series of extra goodies for $299 shipped right now if you’re quick. Head below for all the details and more post Cyber Monday console offers.

Red Mario Joy-Con Edition Nintendo Switch

More specifically, Walmart is now offering the latest model Nintendo Switch bundled with the red Mario Joy-Con, a $20 eShop gift card and a Mario-themed carrying case for $299 shipped. The better-battery model Switch regularly fetches $300 on its own with the gift card and case adding roughly $40 or more to the package. That’s about $41 in savings and easily one of the best deals we have ever tracked on the Mario Red Joy-Con bundle. As a side note, the red Mario Joy-Con are listed at way above retail right now, if you can even find them in stock. There are even more notable console deals down below.

Nintendo:

PlayStation:

Xbox:

Special Edition Nintendo Switch

This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch console, a Nintendo Switch dock in black, left and right red Mario Joy-Con controllers, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit and a Mario & Bowser Edition Carrying Case. Nintendo Switch is Nintendo’s latest home video game system. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere.

