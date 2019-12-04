Amazon slashes 35% off DEWALT’s time-saving Flip Drive accessory, now $10.50

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Flip Drive Accessory for $10.69 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is within 70 cents of the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve ever carried out a project that required a bunch of pre-drilled holes, you know just how monotonous it can get. This DEWALT accessory aims to alleviate some of this by making it easy to switch between drilling and driving. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another option worth having around is BLACK+DECKER’s 10-piece Bit Set for $5. It includes Phillips, slotted, square, and star bit tips. Everything is stowed in an easy to carry bar that slips in a pocket, tool belt, drawer, and more.

Craving more deals? Swing by our Home Goods guide to see what else we have cooking. Spoiler alert, the last two have been on a spacious Sauder desk and an 18-Cup PUR water dispenser.

DEWALT Flip Drive Accessory features:

Quick and easy changes between drilling and driving allows user to finish jobs faster

Black oxide split-point drill bits start on contact

Quick change mechanism for easy one-step loading

Contoured finger grip for easy ergonomic use

5/16-inch shank for added durability multi-cutter Countersinks for superior finish

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!