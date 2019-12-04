Amazon slashes 35% off DEWALT’s time-saving Flip Drive accessory, now $10.50

- Dec. 4th 2019 1:12 pm ET

$10.50
0

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Flip Drive Accessory for $10.69 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and is within 70 cents of the lowest offer we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve ever carried out a project that required a bunch of pre-drilled holes, you know just how monotonous it can get. This DEWALT accessory aims to alleviate some of this by making it easy to switch between drilling and driving. Rated 4/5 stars.

Another option worth having around is BLACK+DECKER’s 10-piece Bit Set for $5. It includes Phillips, slotted, square, and star bit tips. Everything is stowed in an easy to carry bar that slips in a pocket, tool belt, drawer, and more.

Craving more deals? Swing by our Home Goods guide to see what else we have cooking. Spoiler alert, the last two have been on a spacious Sauder desk and an 18-Cup PUR water dispenser.

DEWALT Flip Drive Accessory features:

  • Quick and easy changes between drilling and driving allows user to finish jobs faster
  • Black oxide split-point drill bits start on contact
  • Quick change mechanism for easy one-step loading
  • Contoured finger grip for easy ergonomic use
  • 5/16-inch shank for added durability multi-cutter Countersinks for superior finish

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$10.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt

About the Author