Amazon’s PUR 18-Cup Water Dispenser bundle + 5 filters now $27 ($60 value)

Amazon is now offering the PUR 18-Cup Dispenser with an extra 4-pack of replacement filters for $26.88 shipped. This bundle includes the regularly $26 18-Cup dispenser with one filter as well as an extra 4-pack of replacement filters that regularly go for $34. That means you’re saving at least $32 with today’s Amazon bundle offer. If you’re getting tired of filling up that tiny Brita filtered pitcher, keep this 18-cup dispenser in the fridge or on the counter instead. It filters out “95% of Mercury” and as much as “99.9 percent of microbiological bacteria.” Rated 4+ stars from over 670 Amazon customers. More details below.

Although if the oversized capacity on today’s lead is too much for you, consider one of those Brita Metro Filtered Pitchers for $17 Prime shipped. Clearly the capacity won’t be nearly as large but you’ll get a similar filtered water experience for less. For on-the-go options, the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle is a solid choice at $20 Prime shipped. Both of which carry 4+ star ratings on Amazon.

PUR 18-Cup Dispenser Bundle:

PUR CLASSIC WATER FILTRATION DISPENSER: PUR’s 18-cup water dispenser fits in your fridge for easy, quick access to cleaner drinking water.

PITCHER WATER FILTERS: PUR Basic Pitcher filters provide 40 gallons of filtered water, or 1-2 months of typical use, before you need a replacement. Only PUR pitcher filters are certified to reduce contaminants in PUR pitcher filter systems

WHY FILTER WATER? Home tap water may look clean, but may contain potentially harmful pollutants & contaminants picked up on its journey through old pipes. PUR water filters, faucet filtration systems & water filter pitchers reduce these contaminants

