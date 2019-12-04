Get a free $50 Amazon gift card with one-year of Microsoft Office 365 for $100

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon offers a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home bundled with a $50 Amazon Gift Card for $99.99 shipped. Normally the software package sells for $100 by itself, with the added Amazon credit saving you 33% from the bundle’s overall value. For comparison, the lowest we’ve seen Office 365 Home sell for by itself at Amazon is $79. This software suite delivers access to Microsoft’s most popular Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more. It also includes 1TB of cloud storage. This subscription will auto-renew following the 12-month marker, so that’s something to keep in mind down the road. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 465 customers.
If you’re looking for a perfect way to cash-in the free Amazon credit, consider grabbing Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $30 at Amazon. It’s a great way to elevate your setup’s productivity, whether you’re looking to get work done at a desk or on-the-go with an iPad, this multi-device keyboard has a variety of workflows covered.
Don’t forget that we’re also seeing a variety of plug-ins, effects, and instruments on sale for Logic Pro users, among others discounts in our Apps guide.
Microsoft Office 365 features:
- 12-month subscription for one person (choose Office 365 Home for two or more people).
- 1TB OneDrive cloud storage.
- Premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook (Publisher and Access are available on PC Only).
- For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android).
- Collaborate on documents with others online.
