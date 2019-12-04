Get a free $50 Amazon gift card with one-year of Microsoft Office 365 for $100

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon offers a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Home bundled with a $50 Amazon Gift Card for $99.99 shipped. Normally the software package sells for $100 by itself, with the added Amazon credit saving you 33% from the bundle’s overall value. For comparison, the lowest we’ve seen Office 365 Home sell for by itself at Amazon is $79. This software suite delivers access to Microsoft’s most popular Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more. It also includes 1TB of cloud storage. This subscription will auto-renew following the 12-month marker, so that’s something to keep in mind down the road. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 465 customers.

If you’re looking for a perfect way to cash-in the free Amazon credit, consider grabbing Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $30 at Amazon. It’s a great way to elevate your setup’s productivity, whether you’re looking to get work done at a desk or on-the-go with an iPad, this multi-device keyboard has a variety of workflows covered.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing a variety of plug-ins, effects, and instruments on sale for Logic Pro users, among others discounts in our Apps guide.

Microsoft Office 365 features:

12-month subscription for one person (choose Office 365 Home for two or more people).

1TB OneDrive cloud storage.

Premium versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook (Publisher and Access are available on PC Only)​.

For use on multiple PCs/Macs, tablets, and phones (including Windows, iOS, and Android).

Collaborate on documents with others online.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!