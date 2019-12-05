Craftsman 4-drawer rolling cabinet is a mechanic’s best friend: $99 (40% off)

Lowe’s is offering the Craftsman 1000 Series 4-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $99 shipped. This is down over 40% from its list price at Lowe’s and is one of the largest discounts we’ve tracked. With four drawers of varying sizes, you’ll be able to store just about anything here. There’s even a steel bar across the center with a key-based lock so you can make sure your content stays secure. Plus, with the rolling wheels and wood-based top, this cart is designed to go everywhere you do. Ratings are thin here, but Craftsman is one of the most well-known brands in the country for tools.

If you just want to bring some crafting supplies around with you, that’ll cost far less than today’s lead deal. The Honey-Can-Do Rolling Storage Cart and Organizer is a great option at $40 shipped on Amazon. While it’s not nearly as robust, and there’s no locking mechanism, it does offer 12 drawers instead of four.

While we’re on the topic of tools, there are quite a few other sales to check out right now. Home Depot’s 1-day snow blower sale has quite a few options, Milwaukee’s M18 multi-tool powered ratchet set is another must for any mechanic at $199, and don’t forget about the DEWALT Flip Drive at $10.50.

Craftsman 4-Drawer Rolling Cart features:

Our CRAFTSMAN® 26-in wide mobile workbench combines a solid butcher block work surface with a rolling tool cabinet. Four drawers with ball-bearing slides open easily, even with 30-lbs of tools. The unit can be moved easily on 4-in x 2-in casters, and a keyed locking system safeguards the contents of the rolling cabinet.

