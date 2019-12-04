Milwaukee’s M18 multi-tool powered ratchet set is $199 shipped (Reg. $300)

Home Depot offers the Milwaukee M18 Ratchet Combo Tool Kit for $199 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle holds over $400 worth of value but typically sells for $300. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Milwaukee includes everything needed here for jobs requiring a powered wrench, such as two tools, a battery, wall charger, and carrying case. Milwaukee notes you can count on up to 450-pounds of torque here, which should be enough for various garage tasks. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Drop the powered aspect of today’s deal and save big. Amazon has the 170-piece Crescent multi-tool kit for $70. You won’t be able to hang here on big jobs, but this nifty bundle includes everything needed for basic DIY jobs around the house. You’ll get a full socket set, screwdrivers, and much more all wrapped in a nifty carrying case. Over 1,400 Amazon reviewers have left a combined 4.5/5 star rating, so you can buy with confidence.

Don’t forget, we also have a notable deal on DEWALT’s time-saving Flip Drive accessory. It’s down to $10.50 currently at Amazon, marking one of the best prices we’ve tracked so far.

Milwaukee Ratchet Combo Kit features:

This MILWAUKEE Combo Kit includes an M18 Cordless High-Torque Impact Wrench, M18 XC Battery, M12 3/8 in. Ratchet, M12 Compact Battery and a Multi-Voltage Charger. The high-torque cordless impact wrench features a 4-pole frameless motor and powerful impact mechanism delivering users reliable 450 in. lbs. of torque. The Milwaukee M18 extended capacity battery pack delivers more runtime, power and speed than standard lithium-ion batteries to keep your tools powered longer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!