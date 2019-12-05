Home Depot’s 1-day snow blower sale includes electric models, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select outdoor power equipment. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower with cover for $160. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $200 but has an original value of $229. This is the best we’ve tracked on the snow blower with a cover included. With winter upon us, now is a great time to consider picking up a new snow blower. This option from Snow Joe delivers a fully-electric build that’s capable of moving up to 25-tons of snow per hour, according to the manufacturer. This model is ideal for smaller drives or sidewalks, where you won’t have hours of snow blowing to do. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For a more streamlined approach, opt for Snow Joe’s 10-inch 24V Electric Snow Shovel Kit for $124. This bundle also includes a cover, 4Ah battery, and wall charger. You won’t find as much throwing power here, but if you have an apartment sidewalk or the like, this wireless electric shovel will do the job. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for more deals on gas and electric snow blowers alongside other outdoor tools.

Snow Joe 22-inch 15A Electric Snow Blower features:

Our engineers have maxed out this model with the most power and widest clearing width for best-in-class performance in an electric unit. Snow Joes eco-friendly SJ627E snow thrower combines the power of gas with the performance of an electric for unlimited snow-shredding power. The 15 Amp unit is ideal for clearing large driveways and walkways without the hassle of gas, oil, tune-ups, frustrating pull-cords or tangled extension cords and starts instantly and reliably with the push of a button.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!