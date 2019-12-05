Assemble this 470-piece Spider-Man LEGO set for $21 (Save 35%), more from $5

Amazon offers the Marvel Spider-Man Far From Home: Hydro-Man Attack set for $20.97 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart. Having originally fetched $40, we’ve more recently been seeing a going rate of $32. Today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. This 471-piece kit assembles a venetian canal-side cafe and bridge straight out of Far From Home. It comes complete with four minifigures as well, including Peter Parker with an interchangeable Spider-Man head, MJ, Mysterio, and Hydro-Man. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more LEGO deals from $5.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget to check out our coverage of LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. Right now we’re three days in and have already unboxed various miniature Star Wars, Harry Potter, and City builds.

