Nintendo collectibles from $5: Mario plushies, Nendoroid, more (Up to 65% off)

Best Buy is now offering a series of Nintendo collectibles at up to 40% off. Starting from $5 or so with free shipping, there is everything from Mario Kart plushies and Nintendo K’NEX building kits to Nendoroid figures and much more on sale today. However, if you have a My Best Buy account, the prices get even deeper. Head over to this morning’s roundup for all of the best game deals and then down below for all of today’s best Nintendo collectible deals and how to drop the prices even more.

In the list below you’ll find an array of Nintendo collectibles on sale at Best Buy, all of which at notable prices. However, on each of the listing pages, you’ll find a checkbox to apply an additional 25% off. You’ll need a free My Best Buy account to do it, but this easily yields a number of all-time lows. Just remember, it appears as though you can only use the extra 25% off promo on one item, so choose wisely.

Nintendo Collectible Deals:

***Note: prices below reflect the sale listings before the My Best Buy promotion is applied

Speaking of gaming toys and the like, we still have a giant collection of Funko POP! characters on sale as well as baby Yoda. That’s on top of a large list of Nintendo Switch accessories starting from just $6 right here.

Mario Kart Mushroom Plush:

Share big cuddles with this Takara Tomy Mocchi-Mocchi Super Mushroom plush figure. The soft, fluffy polyester material makes this iconic Mario Kart video game power-up item irresistibly huggable for kids and adults. This Takara Tomy Mocchi-Mocchi Super Mushroom plush figure measures about 15.75 inches tall for fun play or display.

