Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Monkey Ball HD $20, COD Modern Warfare $40, more

- Dec. 5th 2019 9:36 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on PS4 or Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched via Best Buy’s official eBay store. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked at Amazon on the regular $40 title. Originally released as a Wii launch title back in 2006, this is a complete HD remaster for current gen consoles. Featuring 100 colorful stages and 10 different party games, you must “take back your bananas from the space alien pirate king, Captain Crabuchin.” Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Bubsy: Paws On Fire!, God of War 3 Remastered and more. 

Today’s best game deals:

Sega

