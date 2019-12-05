Today’s Best Game Deals: Super Monkey Ball HD $20, COD Modern Warfare $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD on PS4 or Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched via Best Buy’s official eBay store. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked at Amazon on the regular $40 title. Originally released as a Wii launch title back in 2006, this is a complete HD remaster for current gen consoles. Featuring 100 colorful stages and 10 different party games, you must “take back your bananas from the space alien pirate king, Captain Crabuchin.” Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Bubsy: Paws On Fire!, God of War 3 Remastered and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $40 (Reg. $60)
- Within $2 of Black Friday low
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Bubsy: Paws On Fire! LE $15 (Reg. $30+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $13 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- The Outer Worlds $40 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna $25 (Reg. $33+)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 $42 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
New Nintendo Switch + Mario Joy-Con and $20 eShop GC for $299 is now live!
Sony launches gigantic holiday PSN sale with hundreds of games up to 67% off
Go claim your December PlayStation Plus freebies: Titanfall 2 and more
