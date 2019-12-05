Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard hits Amazon low at $86 (42% off), more from $25

Amazon offers the Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard for $85.99 shipped. Usually selling for $150, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Razer direct, today’s offer saves you over 42%, is $14 under previous mentions, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around Razer’s Purple switches, you’ll be able to take advantage of the company’s Optical beam-based actuation. A matte, aluminum top plate offers a premium look and feel, plus there’s full programmable macro support for customizing things to your liking. One of the hallmark features here is of course Razer Chroma, which syncs with a variety of other accessories for a unique multicolor experience. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 375 customers. More below.

Other notable PC gaming peripheral deals include:

Set any of these gaming accessories on this highly-rated extended mousepad at $13 and tie your new setup together. This option even has room for a mouse alongside a keyboard. For more ways to expand your Chroma setup, check out our hands-on reviews with the Huntsman Elite Keyboard and other Razer accessories.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard features:

Put intuitive gaming controls at your fingertips with this Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard. Razer purple mechanical switches deliver responsive operation, so every stroke of the keys results in action on your screen. An integrated palm rest keeps your hands comfortable as you play, while the adjustable tilt feature offers extra customization options. This Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems for added convenience.

