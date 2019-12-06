Ping-pong tables, accessories, more on sale at Amazon from $19

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering notable savings on STIGA table tennis systems and accessories. Deals start at $19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the STIGA Advantage Competition-ready Indoor Table Tennis Table at $279.99. That’s down from the usual $400 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This competition-ready table is ideal for your home or office space. It has a “10-minute QuickPlay design comes 95% preassembled out of the box for quick and easy setup.” The tabletop features a multiple roller coat finish and silk-screen striping, hopefully ensuring that it will last for many games over the years. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon reviewers. More deals below.

Another standout in today’s sale is the STIGA 4-player Racket and Ping Pong Ball Set for $18.89. You’d typically pay upwards of $40 for this bundle, with today’s deal bring right at the usual markdown in 2019. If you’re buying a new table, it only makes sense to snag a few paddles as well. You’ll get everything you need here for a full-on doubles match, along with six balls. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

STIGA Indoor Table Tennis features:

Competition-ready indoor table tennis table perfect for your home or office

10-minute QuickPlay design comes 95% preassembled out of the box for quick and easy setup

Effortlessly roll and transport table halves using 3” lockable casters for convenient storage and setup

Excellent playability with 5/8”-thick table top with multiple roller coat finish and silk-screen striping

Easily attach and remove net with tournament grade 72” clamp-style net and post set

