Funko POP! + matching T-shirt for $10: Mega Man, Sonic, Joker, more (Reg. $30)

For today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering $20 off a series of Funko POP! and Tee bundles. You get one gaming, movie or pop culture-themed Funko POP! bundled with a matching t-shirt for $10 with free shipping in orders over $35. One standout is the Sonic the Hedgehog bundle with a retro style black t-shirt and sweet Sonic Funko. Regularly $30, this 100% cotton shirt is a GameStop exclusive and similar Funko POP! figures start at about $15 on their own via Amazon. Needless to say, this is a perfect gamer gift for over the holidays or just a great way to score a deep deal for yourself. Be quick though because some size selections will sell out quickly. Head below for more.

More Funko Tee Bundles:

If you collect Funko POP! or just love Star Wars, run as fast as you can over to this post for up to 25% off the sought-after Baby Yoda. Then go score this BB-8 holiday ornament for $6 before you browse through these Nintendo collectibles at up to 65% off. You might cross all your gamer and Star Wars/movie gifts off your list in one fell swoop.

Funko POP! and Tee bundles :

POP! and Tee: Sonic The Hedgehog T-Shirt Only at GameStop…Deal of the Day – Get Select POP & Tees for $10! Cannot be combined with any other offer. Valid Online ONLY!…100% CottonMachine Wash Cold

