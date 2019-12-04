Put this BB-8 ornament on your tree for just $6, a new all-time low

Amazon offers the Hallmark Christmas Star Wars BB-8 Ornament for $6 after the on-page coupon is applied at the final checkout. As a comparison, it typically goes for $9 with today’s deal being a new all-time low price. Bring home the iconic BB-8 droid to your Christmas tree this holiday season. Measuring in at 3-inches tall, this miniature BB-8 is sure to play nicely with the rest of your Star Wars ornaments. It ships in a gift-ready box, so you can give this ornament to a Star Wars fan as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Go Funko Pop! style and pick up various Star Wars characters from $3.98 over at Amazon. In fact, we rounded up a number of miniatures on sale yesterday at new all-time low prices. While BB-8 is a bit pricier, Kylo Ren is available at a nice discount, alongside the rest of these iconic characters.
Star Wars BB-8 Ornament features:
- This is the droid you’re looking for! Wanted by the First Order—and by Star Wars fans—this ornament of astromech droid BB-8 is ready to add intergalactic adventure to your Christmas tree.
- Made of resin, this Hallmark Ornament measures 1. 75 x 2. 75 x 1. 75 inches. The ornament is ready to hang on your Christmas tree with a hanger attachment.
- Great gift for fans of the Star Wars saga and BB-8.
- Hallmark Ornaments celebrate characters from contemporary and classic movies, TV shows, toys and entertainment. Each festive and collectible ornament is perfect for sharing with family and friends.
- Each purchase includes one lead-free Christmas tree ornament packaged in a gift-ready box.
