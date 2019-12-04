Put this BB-8 ornament on your tree for just $6, a new all-time low

Amazon offers the Hallmark Christmas Star Wars BB-8 Ornament for $6 after the on-page coupon is applied at the final checkout. As a comparison, it typically goes for $9 with today’s deal being a new all-time low price. Bring home the iconic BB-8 droid to your Christmas tree this holiday season. Measuring in at 3-inches tall, this miniature BB-8 is sure to play nicely with the rest of your Star Wars ornaments. It ships in a gift-ready box, so you can give this ornament to a Star Wars fan as well. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Go Funko Pop! style and pick up various Star Wars characters from $3.98 over at Amazon. In fact, we rounded up a number of miniatures on sale yesterday at new all-time low prices. While BB-8 is a bit pricier, Kylo Ren is available at a nice discount, alongside the rest of these iconic characters.

Star Wars BB-8 Ornament features:

This is the droid you’re looking for! Wanted by the First Order—and by Star Wars fans—this ornament of astromech droid BB-8 is ready to add intergalactic adventure to your Christmas tree.

Made of resin, this Hallmark Ornament measures 1. 75 x 2. 75 x 1. 75 inches. The ornament is ready to hang on your Christmas tree with a hanger attachment.

Great gift for fans of the Star Wars saga and BB-8.

Hallmark Ornaments celebrate characters from contemporary and classic movies, TV shows, toys and entertainment. Each festive and collectible ornament is perfect for sharing with family and friends.

Each purchase includes one lead-free Christmas tree ornament packaged in a gift-ready box.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!