Hover-1 electric scooter weighs just 15-pounds, now $148 shipped (Reg. $200+)

Walmart offers the Hover-1 Electric Folding Scooter for $148 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $200 and as much as $299. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. This model features a 250W motor which creates “a silent, smooth ride no matter how fast you going.” It weighs in at just 15-pounds and offers a maximum range of up to 7.5-miles. Not ideal for long commutes but great for an enjoyable ride around the neighborhood. Hover electric scooters generally have solid ratings.

Ditch the electric aspect and save even further by going with Swagtron’s K8 Titan Kick Scooter for Adults. This bad boy can handle up to 220-pounds and ships with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Hover-1 Electric Scooter features:

It’s time to rock ‘n’ ride with a sleek new scooter! Unfold the HOVER-1 Pioneer electric scooter, charge it up and marvel at its slick design and eye-catching LED display. Even if you’ve never ridden a scooter, you will instantly love it. A scooter with air-filled tires this big is super easy to balance and is great for all sorts of adventures. Whether you’re taking a stroll around the neighborhood, heading to work in the city or enjoying a nice day in the park, this is the scooter for you! You can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph. What’re you waiting for? The time is now, it’s fun for the whole family! Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter, Black with 8.5” Air-Filled Tires, LED Headlight, Digital Display, Electronic throttle, 14 MPH Max Speed, 264 lbs. Max Weight:• 16 miles max range• 14 mph max speed• 264 lbs. max load• 8.5” tires on board• Digital Display• Cruise Control• LED Headlight• 30 Cell Lithium Ion Battery• Foldable for easy storage• Air-filled smooth ride tires• Electric throttle and hand operated brake

