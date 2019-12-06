Smartphone Accessories: JOBY GripTight POV Photography Kit $10 (50% off), more

- Dec. 6th 2019 10:33 am ET

B&H currently offers the JOBY GripTight POV Smartphone Photography Kit for $9.95 shipped. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best price we’ve seen to date. This smartphone mount delivers a camera-like grip to help record smoother videos and keep a solid hold on your iPhone. Thanks to its adjustable mount, GripTight can also hold a wide range of different smartphones, too. It pairs with a built-in Bluetooth remote to help snap photos as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Enhance your smartphone photography with the Joby GripTight POV Kit. This kit consists of a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote and the Joby GripTight POV, which fits devices 2.2 to 3.6″ wide. The GripTight POV also features a cold shoe adapter and a handgrip that pivots 180°, which can be removed and used with pin-joint style accessories for action cameras like the GoPro.

The remote connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and acts as a remote trigger from up to 90′ away. A locking lever clamps phone securely within the TPE grip pads

