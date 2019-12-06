Smartphone Accessories: JOBY GripTight POV Photography Kit $10 (50% off), more

B&H currently offers the JOBY GripTight POV Smartphone Photography Kit for $9.95 shipped. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best price we’ve seen to date. This smartphone mount delivers a camera-like grip to help record smoother videos and keep a solid hold on your iPhone. Thanks to its adjustable mount, GripTight can also hold a wide range of different smartphones, too. It pairs with a built-in Bluetooth remote to help snap photos as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Aukey Right Angle 3.3-Ft. USB-C 2-Pack: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Bundle Amazon’s Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot for $80 (Up to $180 value)
- VAVA Moov 25 Bluetooth Earbuds: $13 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 9IOM63CH
- Mophie powerstation Plus XL: $73 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Kodak’s Mini 2 HD Wireless Instant Printer is $61.50 today (Reg. $90)
- Braided Nylon microUSB Charger 2-Pack $4 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code 70RCTR4Z
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Fossil Holi-YAY Sale takes up to 50% off favorite styles + smartwatches from $165
- USB-C 1-Ft. Charging Cable: $7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code 6MLDKFAE
Enhance your smartphone photography with the Joby GripTight POV Kit. This kit consists of a Joby Impulse Bluetooth Remote and the Joby GripTight POV, which fits devices 2.2 to 3.6″ wide. The GripTight POV also features a cold shoe adapter and a handgrip that pivots 180°, which can be removed and used with pin-joint style accessories for action cameras like the GoPro.
The remote connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and acts as a remote trigger from up to 90′ away. A locking lever clamps phone securely within the TPE grip pads
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!