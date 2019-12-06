Slash $50 off Logitech’s G Pro Mechanical Keyboard at $80, more from $60

- Dec. 6th 2019 1:51 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for $130, it had dropped to $100 ahead of Black Friday and is now down to an Amazon all-time low. Today’s offer saves you 38% overall. Logitech’s professional-grade mechanical gaming keyboard is centered around a layout of the company’s Romer G switches which are said to deliver 25 percent faster actuation than alternatives. There’s also LIGHTSYNC RGB backlighting, macro key support, an integrated multi-angle stand, and more. Note: Shipping is delayed until December 11th. Over 405 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, you can bring home the Logitech G613 Lightspeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Down from $75, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon low. Logitech’s G613 features six programmable keys, Romer G switches, and up to 18 months of battery life. If the more professional focus of the lead deal isn’t worth the premium, this is a great alternative for more causal gaming sessions. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 320 customers.

In search of a new portable gaming machine? Right now Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 13 at an all-time low of $899, or $201 off the going rate. We’re also still tracking some discounts on Razer peripherals from $25.

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The first Logitech G keyboard to carry the name PRO is designed and built to the exacting standards of the world’s top esports athletes. Engineered for extreme performance and designed to win.

