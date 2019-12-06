Razer Blade Stealth 13 returns to Amazon all-time low at $899 (Save $201)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook 1.8GHz/16GB/256GB for $899 shipped. Usually selling for $1,100, today’s offer is good for a $201 discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the Amazon all-time low only set once before. Featuring a 13.3-inch screen, Razer’s Blade Stealth 13 sports 16GB of RAM and 256GB of on-board storage. Despite the thin form-factor, you’ll enjoy plenty of I/O like Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, dual USB-A ports, and more. This model has a built-in Intel UHD Graphics 620 card. But if you’re looking for beefier performance, another perk is that its Thunderbolt 3 port can be leveraged for eGPU support. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of shoppers and learn more about Razer’s Blade Stealth in our recent review. Hit the jump for additional information.

Use your savings to keep the Blade Stealth protected while out and about with Amazon’s in-house Laptop Sleeve. It’ll provide some extra protection compared to just throwing in your bag.

If you’re not a big fan of gaming with a trackpad, consider grabbing a mouse to go alongside you’re new ultrabook. Luckily, we’ve spotted the Razer DeathAdder Elite on sale for $25, among other gaming PC peripherals.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook features:

The 13.3″ Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Laptop is designed for gamers who favor portability and productivity above all else. Specs-wise, it’s powered by a 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7-8565U quad-core processor, 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel UHD Graphics 620 card. Thanks to its compact form factor and 10 hours of battery life, you can easily take it with you on the go.

