Save 20% on this two-pack of nonda USB-C adapters at a new Amazon low of $8

Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapters for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $10, today’s offer saves you 20%, is one of the first notable price drops we’ve seen, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. nonda’s USB-C adapters let you use legacy devices with newer Macs or iPad Pro, and feature a compact design comprised of a metal outer shell. Grabbing a two-pack means that one can be left at your desk and the other thrown into a bag. So even when you’re out and about, your MacBook won’t have to suffer from its lack of I/O diversity. With a 4.6/5 star rating, this is also #1 new release at Amazon.

At the $8 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a USB-C adapter for less at Amazon. Plus, the fact that you’re getting two with the lead deal makes it even more of an enticing offer. Though if you’re looking to save just a bit more, Aukey via Amazon has a two-pack of adapters for $7 right now. These will get the job done quite similarly, but feature a plastic shell rather than a metal one.

Those in search of a way to add even more ports to their Mac can take a look at Aukey’s USB-C Hubs instead. Options start at $20, which is upwards 50% off the going rate.

nonda USB-A to USB-C Adapters features:

Up to 5Gbps data transfer speed. Fast USB C to USB adapter.

OTG adapter. No additional driver/software needed. Simple Thunderbolt 3 to USB adapter.

Zinc alloy body prevents scratches. Premium USB C connector passes 10,000+ Push/Pull Test.

Compatible with laptop/tablet/smartphone with a USB Type-C port including Macbook Pro 2019/2018/2017, MacBook Air 2018, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S8/S9

