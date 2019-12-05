Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub with 100W Power Delivery Charging Passthrough for $24.99 when the code MDBJQLZC is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down 50% from its regular rate this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering USB 3.0, HDMI, and SD, this hub brings back everything your brand-new 16-inch MacBook is missing. Plus, with 100W USB-C PD charging support, you’ll not lose any ports when your battery starts to run down. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

We also spotted that Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $19.99 when the code MDBJQLZC is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Offering up similar features to today’s lead deal, you’ll lose out on the 100W USB-C PD charging passthrough here. However, if that’s not required for your usage, this is a great way to still gain HDMI, USB 3.0, SD, and even microSD. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Now, if you just need to convert a single USB port from C to A, nonda has you covered. For $8 Prime shipped, nonda’s mini adapter is a fantastic purchase to leave on the end of a printer cable, mouse dongle, and anything else you’d like to convert.

These hubs are the perfect addition to your new iPad Pro if you picked one up from today’s sale, which offers up to $400 off various models. iPad Pro packs a single USB-C port, so this is a great way to expand your capabilities beyond what Apple includes with its latest tablet.

Aukey 7-in-1 Hub features:

Fast Data Transfer: Three USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports and SD & microSD card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. Transfer an HD movie in seconds

Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

Convenient Charging: The 100W USB Power Delivery port keeps your MacBook or other compatible USB-C PD laptop or phone fully charged (using your device’s original power adapter) while you’re using all the other functions of the hub

Premium Design: Fashioned from strong & lightweight zinc alloy, this hub is both attractive and practical

