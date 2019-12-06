Save $190 on Onkyo’s 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos AV Receiver at a new low of $189

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H offers the Onkyo TX-SR494 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos AV Receiver for $189 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $379, like you’ll find at Crutchfield, today’s offer saves you $190, beats the current sale price at Amazon by $95, and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked by $29. Onkyo’s AV Receiver comes equipped with four HDMI inputs, 4K HDR pass-through, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. There’s also Dolby Atmos audio included, which rounds out the package by ensuring that you’ll be able to enjoy hi-fi sound. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the $109 Pioneer SP-T22A-LR Dolby Atmos Speakers. These are great budget-friendly speakers to help kickstart your surround sound setup. Or if you’re upgrading from an existing setup, these will let you take advantage of the receiver’s Dolby Atmos support. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup.

Another notable home theater update that’s currently on sale is Anker’s Prizm II projector, which brings a 120-inch 1080p screen to your setup for $150.

Onkyo 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos AV Receiver features:

Achieve 4K Ultra HD pass-through and upscaling from 1080p with HDR support via HDMI with the Onkyo TX-SR494 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver. It outputs up to 80W of power per channel at 8 Ohms for room-filling sound. You can connect the receiver in a 7.2-channel setup or in a 5.2.2-channel setup for use in a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X object-based audio setup. AccuEQ sound calibration tailors the sound to your room’s specific acoustics.

