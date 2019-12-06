PDP’s Nintendo Switch Pikachu Deluxe Case drops to $15 (25% off), more from $6

Amazon is now offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Pokemon Pikachu Battle Deluxe Travel Case for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is currently backordered there but you will also find this same deal over at Best Buy for today only. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a solid 25% price drop, the best we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed carrier features a Rigid EVA build to protect your console, a 14-game card holder, and a mesh pocket for your cables and earbuds. There’s also a handy nylon lift strap so you can pull the Switch out with ease. It would be an ideal gift for Pokemon Sword and Shield gamers (full review here). Rated 4+ stars. More Nintendo Switch accessories below.

If you’re looking for an even more affordable case than today’s lead deal, look no further than this all-black $7.50 option directly from Best Buy. It won’t feature all that amazing Pokemon art, but it is more than capable of safely transporting your Switch with some extra storage space in tow. You’ll find even more Switch gear below.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

In case you missed it, we are still tracking the rare Mario Red Switch bundle with a $20 gift card at $299 plus deals on Switch Lite and more right here. Switch Online members can still score a 2-pack of the official NES Controllers at $35 as well (Reg. $60).

PDP Switch Pokemon Deluxe Travel Case:

Keep your console safe with this PDP Eevee Battle Edition travel case for Nintendo Switch. Ideal for traveling, this case easily fits your console and favorite games and keeps them safe from scratches and light impacts. This PDP Eevee Battle Edition travel case makes it easy to safely remove your console with a convenient lift strap.

