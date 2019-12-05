Switch Online only: 2-pack of official NES Controllers now at $35 (Reg. $60)

The official Nintendo Store is offering the 2-pack of NES Controllers for Nintendo Switch at $29.99 plus $5 shipping. You’ll need to be a paid Nintendo Switch Online member and login to your account to access the sale price. Regularly $60, today’s deal is 50% off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This NES-style 2-pack of wireless controllers is ideal for playing the Switch Online NES and SNES game libraries (all titles free of charge for Switch Online members). It also doesn’t go on sale very often, so jump in now if you’re interested. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t need two or care about owning the official offerings above, the 8Bitdo N30 Wireless NES-style Controller might do the trick at $26 shipped. It doesn’t look quite as authentic as the options from Nintendo, but it will provide the same traditional button layout and it also works on your Android, PC and macOS devices.

For more Nintendo Switch accessories, run through our previous roundup for deals from $6 on controllers, cases, docks and more. We also have a long list of Nintendo collectibles from $5 today (up to 65% off).

Nintendo Entertainment System Controllers :

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can play enhanced NES games the way they’re meant to be played—using full-size Nintendo Entertainment System controllers! Available for purchase only by Nintendo Switch Online members, this 2-pack of wireless controllers offers the perfect way to play these classic NES games online, either competitively or cooperatively.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!