PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB + Spider-Man GOTY gets huge price drop: $280 ($150+ off)

Trusted dealer AntOnline via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition for $279.99 shipped. The PS4 Pro is regularly $400 at Amazon and elsewhere, while the GOTY edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently $24 at Amazon (usually more like $30+). That means you’re saving as much as $150 with today’s bundle offer which is one of the best deals we have tracked on PlayStation 4 Pro. This price drop easily rivals the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals and doorbusters as well. It comes with all the usuals like the DualShock 4 controller, HDMI cable, everything you need to plug it all in, and some earbuds. More console deals below.

Newegg’s eBay store is now offering PS4 Pro for $280 and you can even find it with Fortnite Neo Versa for the same price too. But the Spider-Man bundle above is clearly the best value available right now.

Speaking of holiday-worthy gaming deals, you can still grab the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller with Fortnite Neo Versa at the Black Friday price of $40 shipped at Amazon. And while the price has jumped a few bucks since last weekend now, 1-year of PS Plus can still be had for under the official Black Friday listings right now.

Nintendo Switch deals are also still out there. Prime members can score the Switch Lite for $180 right now and if you’re really quick, you can still get your hands on the new model Nintendo Switch with Red Mario Joy-Con and a $20 eShop gift card at $300.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way

4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV

More HD Power : Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and lifelike range of colors

