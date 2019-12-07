Amazon lets you gift Beats’ urBeats3 Lightning Earphones for $30 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Apple Beats urBeats3 Lightning Earphones for $29.99 shipped. Note: shipping is delayed until December 13. That’s a whopping 50% off what Best Buy currently charges and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Most Beats and Apple headphones are pricey these days. Thankfully this pair of Lightning-ready earphones are marked down to a very affordable price. This makes them a great gift idea for anyone rocking an iPhone, iPad, or modern iPod Touch. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not a fan of headphones that go inside your ears, consider picking up an extra pair of Apple’s Lightning Earpods for $20. These are very similar to Apple AirPods with the same design you’ll find in one of the company’s latest runaway successes. The main difference here is that EarPods plugs directly into Lightning instead of going truly wireless.

Looking for over-ear ANC headphones? You’re in luck because just last night we found TaoTronics’ highly-rated SoundSurge 60 offering for just $40. Check them out and see if they should be your next pair.

Beats urBeats3 Lightning Earphones features:

Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience

Optimal ergonomic design for all-day comfort

Variety of Ear tip options provide individualized fit for noise isolation

Tangle-free flat cable and magnetic earbuds offer easy portability

Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with remote talk

What’s in the box: urBeats3 Earphones, Eartips with four size options, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

