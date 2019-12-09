The adidas Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitweide with code FRIENDS at checkout. Creators Club Members (free to sign up) receive 40% off with the same code. Inside the event you can find great deals on shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men and women, the NMD_R1 Shoes are currently on sale for $91 and originally were priced at $130. These shoes are a great option for your fall and winter workouts with a weather-resistant barrier to keep your feet warm during outings. You can choose from an array of fun color options and they’re cushioned to promote comfort throughout your workout. With over 2,400 reviews, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Friends and Family Sale.

Another standout from this sale is the popular Ultraboost 19 Shoes that are also available in a men’s and women’s option. Originally priced at $180, however during the sale you can find them for just $88. This style was designed for workouts with flexible material and a supportive structure. It also has responsive cushioning to give you a springy step and it has a sock-like fit. Best of all, these shoes are really lightweight, which won’t weight you down. Rated 4.7/5 stars from happy adidas customers.

