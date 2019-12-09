A remastered version of Bayonetta for PS4 will be a reality soon as SEGA has just announced an upcoming re-release of sorts. Some ten years after initially hitting store shelves, the original Bayonetta and the game Vanquish are being bundled together in a new 10th Anniversary Bundle. Head below for more details and today’s announcement trailer.

Bayonetta for PS4 + Vanquish:

For those unfamiliar with these titles, this new bundle is a great way to score Bayonetta for PS4 and to experience the fast-paced action of Vanquish if you missed it the first go around. Both titles were developed by Platinum Games, a studio well-known for its best-in-class melee combat and over-the-top characters.

Bayonetta is essentially a beat em’ up adventure game where players take on the role of the Umbra Witch herself, Bayonetta. Armed to the teeth with magnificent, transforming weapons and the ability to summon mystical beats to fight alongside you, any fan of wild action games will want to sink their teeth into this one.

Vanquish, on the other hand, is a lesser-known Platinum Games title, but with just as much intense combat. With insane boss fights and impressive visuals (for the time), this is a third-person cover shooter on steroids. You are a DARPA agent with a rocket pack known as the “Augmented Reaction Suit” that allows for some incredible mobility and the ability to rack up combat-style points.

Bayonetta Goes 4K 60fps:

Bayonetta for PS4 is exciting enough as it is, but it also looks as though we will be getting some remastering job here as well. According to the official SEGA post on the PlayStation Blog, both titles will play at up to 60fps in 4K on PlayStation Pro. The 10th Anniversary Bundle will be available for the standard model PS4, but there does not appear to be any direct details on specs there.

Price & Availability:

The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle will be available for $39.99 in both digital and physical format when it releases on February 18th, 2020. The physical version will include a unique SteelBook cover, but it is otherwise the same as the digital copy.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While Bayonetta and its sequel are quite well known, this might be the first real chance for some gamers to play Vanquish. This will also mark the first time it will be easy to score these titles on current generation hardware outside of the Switch. However, we would have much preferred to be able to purchase re-released versions of these games individually. As they aren’t exactly the kinds of games, you would imagine in a bundle together on your shelf, despite both being action titles developed by Platinum Games. Nonetheless, Bayonetta for PS4 sounds like a good thing to me, and I had a ton of fun with the campy and fast-paced Vanquish back in the day too.

