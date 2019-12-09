With the holidays swiftly approaching its time to make some time for yourself with one of December’s new book releases. This month you will find an array of thrillers, romance novels, and history books. Keep scrolling to discover all of the best titles hitting shelves this December, and don’t forget to check out November’s Reading List, too.

The Glittering Hour

Making its debut December 10th, The Glittering Hour by Iona Grey is a historical fiction and romance story mixed in one. This book portrays the life of Selina Lennox, who’s all about parties and being a socialite. She meets Lawrence Weston, who is a new painter that has no money. They fall in love fast, however tragedy and a looming war might be too much for the young couple to overcome.

Nine Elms

Looking for a thriller this holiday season? Nine Elms by Robert Bryndza will be a great option for you. Kate Marshall is a former police detective and responsible for bringing down a cannibal serial killer. Now it’s 15 years later and a copycat killer brings her past back to the surface. This book is sure to have you on your toes and is a must-have in our December Reading List.

Regretting You

Collen Hoover, a New York best-selling author, has a new book that debuts on December 10th called “Regretting You”. This is a mother-daughter story about a relationship that’s quite rocky. With completely opposite personalities and conflicting goals, Morgan and Clara find it increasingly difficult to coexist. However, a tragic accident to Chris, Clara’s father and Morgan’s husband may make them mend their bond.

The Wives

The December Reading List has quite a few thrillers and “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher is a popular one. Thursday, the main character, has a husband that has two other wives. She doesn’t know anything about them. She loves him too much to question the situation until she makes a discovery so shocking that she’ll never be able to look at her husband the same way again. This will novel will have you guessing until the very last page and it makes its debut on December 30th.

Disney’s Land

Finally, if you’re a Disney fan, you will want to check out the new book called Disney’s Land by Richard Snow. This book talks all about how Walt Disney built an amusement park that’s still entertaining people today. It talks about his financial struggles, family and how he was determined to build “the happiest place on earth.” This book is available now and would also make a great holiday gift.

Which book in the December Reading List was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

