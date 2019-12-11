Bundle Google’s Nest Hub with the new Nest Mini for $79 (Up to $150 value)

Walmart is currently bundling the Google Nest Hub with a Home Mini Speaker for $79 shipped. Just head to this page, build your bundle by selecting which colors you’d like on both devices, and add the package to your cart. Also at Best Buy and B&H. Normally picking up the Nest Hub and Mini would run you $115 right now, or upwards of $150 outside of the current holiday pricing. Nest Hub features a seven-inch display, dual far-field microphones, and joins the Assistant ecosystem with voice control capabilities. Throw in Google’s latest smart speaker, and you’ll be able to summon the voice assistant elsewhere in your home, too. Both carry 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,500 combined customers. You can learn more about Nest Mini in our hands-on review.

For those that don’t necessarily need an extra Nest Mini floating around their home, right now Lowe’s is offering just the Nest Hub for $69 shipped. That’s $10 off the bundle price mentioned above, and a great way to get in the smart display game for less.

For more Google deals, don’t forget that right now we’re seeing Pixel 4 at upwards of $150 off. Or if you’re in the market to grow your Alexa setup, just $9 scores you an Echo Dot alongside a month of Amazon Music Unlimited ($33+ value).

Google Nest Hub features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Nest Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Nest Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

