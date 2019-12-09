Amazon takes Google Pixel 4 back to near Black Friday pricing, up to $150 off

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB in Just Black for $749 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is within $50 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Google’s latest flagship is its fastest yet and sports a second telephoto camera. Whether you’ve been on Android for a while or are simply looking to switch away from iOS, Pixel 4 is a solid way to go as updates will be available right away, unlike what you get with many other non-Apple smartphones. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more.

More Pixel 4 models on sale:

If snapping photos with bokeh blur is your primary concern, don’t forget about Google Pixel 3a. It’s currently $362 at Amazon, cutting today’s spending by 50%. You’ll score many of the features found in Pixel 4, but take note that this model does lack a telephoto lens and wireless charging.

Google Pixel 4 XL features:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!