Amazon takes Google Pixel 4 back to near Black Friday pricing, up to $150 off

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB in Just Black for $749 shipped. That’s $150 off the typical rate there and is within $50 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Google’s latest flagship is its fastest yet and sports a second telephoto camera. Whether you’ve been on Android for a while or are simply looking to switch away from iOS, Pixel 4 is a solid way to go as updates will be available right away, unlike what you get with many other non-Apple smartphones. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more.
More Pixel 4 models on sale:
- 64GB in Just Black: $699 (Reg. $799)
- 128GB in Just Black $799 (Reg. $899)
If snapping photos with bokeh blur is your primary concern, don’t forget about Google Pixel 3a. It’s currently $362 at Amazon, cutting today’s spending by 50%. You’ll score many of the features found in Pixel 4, but take note that this model does lack a telephoto lens and wireless charging.
Google Pixel 4 XL features:
- Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.
- Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.
