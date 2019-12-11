Smartphone Accessories: Fabric 7.5W Qi Charging Stand $9 (44% off), more

- Dec. 11th 2019 10:44 am ET

0
LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stand for $8.79 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code OFF2019B at checkout. Usually selling for $16, that’s good for a 44% discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked to date. Comprised of a fabric exterior and an aluminum frame, this charging stand offers a more unique and stylish design that stands out from other options. Plus not only does it dish out 10W charging speeds, but iPhones will be able to take advantage of 7.5W outputs, as well. Rated 4/5 stars.

Textured fabric charging stand: High quality fabric design not only provides good touch experience, but also adds a clean, modern and stylish look to your home or office. Upgraded Fast Charging: Save you about 30 minutes than standard wireless charging stand. Charging times vary based on different adapter and device

Versatile Viewing Experience : Upgraded Dual-coil design allows you to charge your phone vertically or horizontally while using FaceTime or watching videos. Safety Guarantee: Temperature control, foreign object detection, power input monitoring, and more ensure safe operation

