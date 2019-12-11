Sony’s Noise Cancelling Headphones have never been less from $119 (Reg. $248)

Amazon is offering the Sony Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones (WH-XB900N) for $123 shipped. Also available at B&H. Target RedCard holders can nab these headphones for $118.74. No matter which merchant you purchase these from, you’ll bag at least $125 in savings. Today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked. These over-ear headphones feature digital noise cancellation and Sony’s signature Extra Bass tech. A touch sensor on the ear cup allows wearers to easily control playback, skip tracks, and more. You’ll also find that both Alexa and Assistant are built-in. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Further reduce today’s spending when ditching the Sony brand for TaoTronics’ ANC Wireless Headphones at just $40. This is a deal we spotted a few days back and happens to still be live. More than 1,150 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Those on the hunt for in-ear headphones should check out Apple’s urBeats3 Lightning Earphones. These have returned to $30 at Amazon. Currently fetching $60 at Best Buy, this is a stellar deal and a match for the best we’ve tracked.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones feature:

Get up to 30 hours of battery life.

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Quick Attention Mode for effortless conversations without taking your headphones off

Activate Alexa, the Google Assistant, or your voice assistant with a simple touch

Optimize your sound settings with the Sony Headphones Connect app

