Sony’s Noise Cancelling Headphones have never been less from $119 (Reg. $248)

- Dec. 11th 2019 1:34 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Sony Noise Canceling Extra Bass Headphones (WH-XB900N) for $123 shipped. Also available at B&H. Target RedCard holders can nab these headphones for $118.74. No matter which merchant you purchase these from, you’ll bag at least $125 in savings. Today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked. These over-ear headphones feature digital noise cancellation and Sony’s signature Extra Bass tech. A touch sensor on the ear cup allows wearers to easily control playback, skip tracks, and more. You’ll also find that both Alexa and Assistant are built-in. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Further reduce today’s spending when ditching the Sony brand for TaoTronics’ ANC Wireless Headphones at just $40. This is a deal we spotted a few days back and happens to still be live. More than 1,150 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

Those on the hunt for in-ear headphones should check out Apple’s urBeats3 Lightning Earphones. These have returned to $30 at Amazon. Currently fetching $60 at Best Buy, this is a stellar deal and a match for the best we’ve tracked.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones feature:

  • Get up to 30 hours of battery life.
  • Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls
  • Quick Attention Mode for effortless conversations without taking your headphones off
  • Activate Alexa, the Google Assistant, or your voice assistant with a simple touch
  • Optimize your sound settings with the Sony Headphones Connect app

