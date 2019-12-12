Guaranteed delivery shipping windows are beginning to close at Amazon but if you order in the coming days, you can still count on your gifts by Christmas. Amazon is known for its wide selection of products, but you may be less familiar with its artisan-driven storefront. If you’re still trying to knock-off some holiday shopping, it may be worth swinging by Amazon Handmade, which delivers crafted gifts for all ages. And with Prime delivery, Amazon is still guaranteeing that many products can make it to your doorstep by the big day. Head below for all of this year’s best Amazon Handmade gifts and more.

Amazon Handmade gifts from all over the US

Amazon Handmade offers a curated selection of products from just about every product category. That includes everything from jewelry and fashion to home goods, stationery, and more. Browsing through the various categories will reveal gift ideas for every price point, making it easy to find stocking stuffers and the like.

Shipping does vary by each craftsman or woman, but most are currently still quoting delivery times by December 25th. While there are plenty of easy gifts to be purchased at Amazon, going the handmade route supports an American-based business and brings a certain level of personalization to your gift-giving this year.

You can see all of Amazon’s handmade offerings, sorted by category, on this landing page.

Our top picks

For the Friends fan on your list, give a recreation of Monica’s apartment door with this handcrafted yellow frame. The iconic peephole frame is well-known, and for any Friends aficionado, it’s sure to be a hit. Sized 10- by 8-inches tall and ships with everything needed to mount.

One of my favorite Amazon Handmade gifts would have to be this selection of cast iron pans made to look like various states. Who wouldn’t want to make an Oklahoma-shaped pancake?!

And finally, Amazon Handmade has a number of mugs available from under $10. One of my favorite options is this knockoff Starbucks mug, which can be customized with your name or the receiver’s, delivering a fun take on an old classic. Shipping times are quoted as taking a bit longer here, but you should still be good to go for Christmas if you order this week. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Amazon Handmade is filled with customized gifts, one of a kind items, and more, all of which are ready to ship this holiday season and arrive before Christmas. Dive into everything that Amazon Handmade has to offer right here.

