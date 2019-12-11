As it does each year, Amazon has announced Christmas Day shipping windows, detailing your last chance at guaranteed delivery by December 25th. With the advent of one-day delivery for Prime members across the United States, shoppers can order later than ever and still ensure that their gifts will be under the tree by Christmas. Additionally, Amazon is introducing two-hour delivery in more areas than ever before, rolling out various cities in time for delivery on December 24th. That’s on top of the rollout of various Amazon Locker locations over the last few months. Head below for a full look at Amazon holiday shipping windows and more.

Amazon holiday shipping goes right up to Christmas

Amazon customers can shop up until December 23rd with a standard Prime membership, assuming that you live in an area with one-day delivery. Those with same-day shipping can push that even further to Christmas Eve in select markets. Not sure if you’re eligible? Head over to this landing page to see what metro areas are currently offering same-day delivery.

The safe bet this year is to have your orders in by Sunday, December 22nd, as all Prime members should see guaranteed delivery windows by Christmas Day.

Those with a Whole Foods nearby and same-day shipping can enjoy two-hour grocery delivery, which is especially clutch as you prepare for those big holiday meals.

Here’s a complete breakdown of this year’s Amazon holiday shipping windows:

Dec. 14: Last day to order and get free delivery on orders over $25, free for all customers

Dec. 18: Last day to order items eligible for Standard Shipping, free for Prime members

Dec. 22: Last day to order tens of millions of items, free for Prime members

Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase)

Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35, order by 9:30 a.m. local time)

Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery, reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities. Order by 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. in select locations) for Whole Foods Market and 8 p.m. local time for Amazon Fresh

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-star stores are open Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location)

Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving with online purchases of Amazon Gift Cards and Amazon Prime

Amazon 4-star locations offering promotions too

Amazon will be bringing its 4-star locations into the mix this year too. At this point, there are 30 locations nationwide, all of which will be offering top-rated toys, books, and more until Christmas Eve at special discounts. You can find your nearest 4-star and Amazon Books location right here.

Of course, Amazon wants to remind you that digital subscriptions, Prime memberships, and Amazon gift cards are all suitable gifts for you slackers out there on Christmas Day.

