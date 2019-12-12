Each year, Anthropologie comes out with a Perfect Present Gift Guide loaded with ideas for the holiday season. I personally love this guide because they have really unique gifts, so there will be no worry that someone else is getting the same thing. Inside this guide you will find fun ideas for your household, accessories, beauty items, clothing, and even kids gifts. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Anthropologie Gift Guide with prices starting at $14.

Home Gifts

One of Anthropologie’s top-rated gifts for 2019 is their Sophie Faux Fur Throw blanket. This cozy throw comes in an array of fun color options and is a perfect layering piece for the couch or bed during the cold weather seasons. It also is very large in size with dimensions of 70- by 60-inches and is rated 4.9/5 stars from Anthropologie customers. Be sure to pick one up for a loved one or treat yourself with a price tag of $98.

If you have ever walked into Anthropologie, then you know they have amazing smelling candles. The Capri Blue Volcano scent is by far my favorite and you can burn it throughout every season. Best of all, the jars that the candles come in are absolutely beautiful and start at just $14.

Accessories Gifts

Accessories complete an outfit and the Anthropologie Gift Guide has an array of great choices. A scarf is a great way to look stylish and keep you warm during cold weather. It also doubles as a blanket when traveling. One of our favorite options is the Mimi Fringed Wrap Scarf. I love the array of color options and it’s priced at just $30.

Beauty Gifts

Any beauty lover will adore the Slip Silk Gift Set. Slip’s products were made to be extra delicate on your face and hair, protecting from the scratches, creases, and tugs caused by standard cotton. This gift set comes with an eye mask and pillow case that will have them feeling very luxurious. It’s priced at $119 and comes in several color options.

Clothing Gifts

Finally, give the gift of warmth with the Whitney Sherpa Jacket. Not only is sherpa extremely trendy this time of year, but this style is also functional with a full zip front. I also really love the color and you can style it with jeans or leggings alike. This jacket is priced at $120.

Which item from Anthropologie’s Perfect Present Gift Guide was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the J.Crew Gift Guide that offers an array of ideas for everyone on your Christmas list.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!