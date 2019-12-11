The holidays are swiftly approaching and that mean’s gift giving is upon us. J.Crew’s getting you ready for the holidays with a Very Delightful Gift Guide. Inside this guide you will find cozy items such as pajamas, slippers, socks, pullovers, and more. However, you can always find suits for holiday parties, dress shirts, shoes, and sweaters. This gift guide also features an array of price points including under $25, $50 and $100. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.

Gifts for Men

Looking for a gift idea for a traveler? The Leather Large Weekender Bag is a wonderful idea. Its leather exterior was made to last for years and it has two convenient carrying straps. However, this bag is priced at $498 and you can pick up a similar cloth version for $298.

Another great gift option that’s priced at under $100 is the Flannel Pajama Set. These pajamas are timeless to wear for years to come and will promote warmth during those cool weather months. They also have a drawstring waist for added comfort too.

Ideas for Women

Hiker boots are super popular this season and the Nordic style from J.Crew is a must. These shoes are chic to wear with leggings or jeans alike and they feature sherpa material too. This style will be sure to elevate any winter look and they come in two color options as well.

Ali’s Favorite’s Gift Guide talked about the “It Coat” from J.Crew and you really can’t go wrong with this gift. This coat can be worn to almost any occasion and it comes in several color options. This style also features extra ribbing at the neck and cuffs to provide extra warmth during the cool weather season. It’s priced at $365 but will be a timeless option that they can wear for years.

Kids Gift Options

Have your daughter be the best dressed at the party with the Tulle and Sequin Dress. This show stopper is priced at $110 and will be great for any holiday event. Plus, it comes in sizes from 4 to 16.

Finally, for boys, the Flannel Check Shirt with elbow pads is very cute and will let your little one match with their dad. This shirt is priced at $65 and can be worn with jeans or khakis alike. It will also look sharp layered under sweaters during the holiday season or outerwear.

Which gift item was your favorite from this list? Let us know in the comments below.

