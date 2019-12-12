UE’s WONDERBOOM IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker can be yours for $40 (Save $30)

Best Buy offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70, today’s offer saves you $30 and matches our previous Black Friday mention for the all-time low. Rocking a waterproof design, this speaker can stay submerged for up to 30 minutes at a 1-meter depth. With 360-degree sound output, you’ll also be able to jam out to this speaker for ten hours on a single charge. WONDERBOOM can even be synced with other UE speakers for stereo sound. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,800 shoppers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the best-selling OontZ Angle 3 at $22 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14 hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

For more Bluetooth speakers, be sure to swing by this morning’s Anker audio sale with deals from $21. You can also still grab the upgraded Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 at the Amazon low of $70.

UE WONDERBOOM Speaker features:

Enhance your on-the-go audio experience with this Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which is ideal for outdoor use. This speaker, which pairs wirelessly with a range of smart devices, plays music for up to 10 hours at a time. Use this waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker, which floats, in the pool or on the beach.

