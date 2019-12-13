Smartphone Accessories: AmazonBasics 18W USB-C Car Charger $8 (25% off), more

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics 18W USB-C Car Charger for $8.20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $11, today’s offer is good for an over 25% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Headlined by an 18W USB-C port, this car charger is ready to quickly refuel your iPhone and more. Plus, with a 2.4A standard USB-A port, it can also simultaneously power another device like a dash cam or charge up a buddy’s smartphone. Over 185 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Keep your devices powered up and at the ready with the AmazonBasics USB C 18W with Power Delivery and 12W USB A Car Charger. This easy to use charger plugs into your vehicle’s cigarette lighter to deliver effective power for charging USB Type-C devices. It can be used simultaneously with your radio, bluetooth device, or wi-fi without interruption or lag. Stay connected and enjoy convenient functionality wherever you go with this handy car charger.
The AmazonBasics car charger is compatible with tablets and smartphones with a USB Type-C connector including the Pixel 4 and more.
