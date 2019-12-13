Anycubic’s Photon S Resin 3D Printer gets $80 discount to $389 + 20% filament

Anycubic’s official Amazon storefront offers its Photon S Resin 3D Printer for $389 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also available direct. Usually selling for $469, today’s offer saves you $80, marks the second-best price we’ve seen, and comes within $39 of the all-time low. Resin printers are known for producing higher quality prints than their PLA brethren. Featuring a 115 x 65 x 165 mm print area, Photon S utilizes a 1440p LCD display to cure layers of the UV photosensitive resin. There’s a built-in display for selecting a model to print or tweaking settings. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 170 customers. Head below for more.

Over at Monoprice, you’ll be able to save 20% on a selection of its in-house filament and resin when using code 3DFR20 at checkout. There’s everything included here from PLA to rapid UV curing resin, making it a great time to stock up for future prints or to kit out the Photon S mentioned above. Monoprice 3D printing materials are well-reviewed across the board.

If you’re just looking to dip your toes into the waters of 3D printing, be sure to check out our recent review on the leather edition 3Doodler Create+. Or if you’re in need of inspiration on what to print, definitely go swing by Simon’s 3D Printing Diary piece for helpful tips, tricks, and suggestions.

Anycubic Photon S Resin 3D Printer features:

The original Anycubic Photon was a phenomenal success, hitting the mark as an affordable hobbyist resin printer like no other. Excellent print quality and simple user operation made it a go-to for those in need of detailed prints and cost less. Photon slicer brings extraordinary using experience. A 30M stl file will minutes when you use a open-source slicer. While photon Slicer will finish this job wthin 1 minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!